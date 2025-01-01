Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=115 data-end=444>The 2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 X MR is built to dominate deep mud and extreme terrain with powerful performance, rugged protection, and mud-specific features. Powered by a 78 HP Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, this beast delivers class-leading torque and relentless power to push through the muck and climb through the roughest trails.</p><p data-start=115 data-end=444> </p><p data-start=446 data-end=798>Purpose-built for mud riders, the X MR edition features a factory-installed snorkel system, relocated radiator, and a CVT optimized for low-end response—keeping the machine cool and responsive in the stickiest conditions. With a Visco-Lok QE front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD, it’s ready to find grip even when the trail disappears under water.</p><p data-start=446 data-end=798> </p><p data-start=800 data-end=1158>With 30” Gorilla Axle Silverback tires on 14” cast-aluminum wheels, arched A-arms, and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Outlander 850 X MR rides high above ruts and roots while maintaining a wide, stable footprint. Its Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension offers 9.3” of travel for a controlled, confident ride in unpredictable terrain.</p><p data-start=800 data-end=1158> </p><p data-start=1160 data-end=1424>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital gauge, mud-ready footwells, handguards, and aggressive X MR trim. Inside, you’ll find durable controls and rugged protection designed to handle the most demanding rides—through water, mud, and everything in between.</p><p data-start=121 data-end=440> </p><p data-start=1426 data-end=1603 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada. The 2018 Outlander 850 X MR—built for the deep end, ready when the trail gets wild.</p>

2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Watch This Vehicle
12668193

2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 12668193
  2. 12668193
  3. 12668193
  4. 12668193
  5. 12668193
  6. 12668193
  7. 12668193
  8. 12668193
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 X MR is built to dominate deep mud and extreme terrain with powerful performance, rugged protection, and mud-specific features. Powered by a 78 HP Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, this beast delivers class-leading torque and relentless power to push through the muck and climb through the roughest trails.

 

Purpose-built for mud riders, the X MR edition features a factory-installed snorkel system, relocated radiator, and a CVT optimized for low-end response—keeping the machine cool and responsive in the stickiest conditions. With a Visco-Lok QE front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD, it’s ready to find grip even when the trail disappears under water.

 

With 30” Gorilla Axle Silverback tires on 14” cast-aluminum wheels, arched A-arms, and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Outlander 850 X MR rides high above ruts and roots while maintaining a wide, stable footprint. Its Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension offers 9.3” of travel for a controlled, confident ride in unpredictable terrain.

 

This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital gauge, mud-ready footwells, handguards, and aggressive X MR trim. Inside, you’ll find durable controls and rugged protection designed to handle the most demanding rides—through water, mud, and everything in between.

 

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada. The 2018 Outlander 850 X MR—built for the deep end, ready when the trail gets wild.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2022 Polaris RZR XP 4 PRO SPORT for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Polaris RZR XP 4 PRO SPORT 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Can-Am Commander XTP 1000 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Can-Am Commander XTP 1000 0 $CALL + GST

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR