Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

44,555 KM

Details Description Features

$26,578

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,578

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

  1. 9324607
  2. 9324607
  3. 9324607
  4. 9324607
  5. 9324607
  6. 9324607
  7. 9324607
  8. 9324607
  9. 9324607
  10. 9324607
  11. 9324607
  12. 9324607
  13. 9324607
  14. 9324607
  15. 9324607
  16. 9324607
  17. 9324607
  18. 9324607
  19. 9324607
  20. 9324607
  21. 9324607
  22. 9324607
  23. 9324607
  24. 9324607
  25. 9324607
  26. 9324607
  27. 9324607
  28. 9324607
  29. 9324607
  30. 9324607
  31. 9324607
  32. 9324607
  33. 9324607
  34. 9324607
  35. 9324607
  36. 9324607
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,578

+ taxes & licensing

44,555KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9324607
  • Stock #: PW6623
  • VIN: JM1BN1L76J1185918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MAZDA 3 SPORT GS: BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED SEATS AND MORE!!This Mazda3 comes equiped with great features such as power windows/mirrors/locks, automatic headlights, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, AM/FM/AUX/USB/SDD/BT media options, Pandora, Stitcher, back-up camera, air conditioning, media wheel, 12V plug and more!!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Kia South

2019 Chevrolet Malibu
11,941 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Leaf
20,315 KM
$46,899 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona
79,106 KM
$37,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Kia South

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2956

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory