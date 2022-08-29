$26,578+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport
Location
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
$26,578
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9324607
- Stock #: PW6623
- VIN: JM1BN1L76J1185918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,555 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MAZDA 3 SPORT GS: BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED SEATS AND MORE!!This Mazda3 comes equiped with great features such as power windows/mirrors/locks, automatic headlights, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, AM/FM/AUX/USB/SDD/BT media options, Pandora, Stitcher, back-up camera, air conditioning, media wheel, 12V plug and more!!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
