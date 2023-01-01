2019 Audi Q7

$49,997.84 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10000880

10000880 Stock #: PJ02146

PJ02146 VIN: WA1AAAF71KD002146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Rear Side Airbags Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Leather Seating Surfaces Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Aluminum Running Boards Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Powertrain Supercharged V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics Power Folding Mirrors FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER BLACK A/T Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Without Front License Plate Holder Trailer Hitch (7 Generic Sun/Moonroof Audi MMI Navigation w/Reverse Camera GLACIER WHITE METALLIC Requires Subscription 20" Wheel Package SAMURAI GREY METALLIC AUDI CONNECT SECURITY & ASSISTANCE ALUM UPPER INLAY/TERRA BROWN WALNUT LOWER INLAY ARGUS BROWN METALLIC ALUMINUM UPPER INLAY/GREY OAK LOWER INLAY ORCA BLACK METALLIC FLORETT SILVER METALLIC NIGHT BLACK Radio: Audi MMI Standard NOUGAT BROWN AUDI PHONEBOX W/QI WIRELESS CHARGING GALAXY BLUE METALLIC Front Collision Warning ALUMINUM UPPER INLAY/BEAUFORT WALNUT LOWER INLAY ROCK GRAY PISTACHIO BEIGE 700LBS) WHEELS: 9.5J X 20" 10-SPOKE STAR DESIGN RADIO: MMI RADIO HIGH W/MMI NAVIGATION RSE PREPARATION W/2 AUDI RSE UNITS TIRES: 285/45R20 AS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.