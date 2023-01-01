Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q7

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,997.84

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q7

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 10000880
  2. 10000880
  3. 10000880
  4. 10000880
  5. 10000880
  6. 10000880
  7. 10000880
  8. 10000880
  9. 10000880
  10. 10000880
  11. 10000880
  12. 10000880
  13. 10000880
  14. 10000880
  15. 10000880
  16. 10000880
  17. 10000880
  18. 10000880
  19. 10000880
  20. 10000880
  21. 10000880
  22. 10000880
  23. 10000880
  24. 10000880
  25. 10000880
  26. 10000880
  27. 10000880
  28. 10000880
  29. 10000880
  30. 10000880
  31. 10000880
Contact Seller

$49,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000880
  • Stock #: PJ02146
  • VIN: WA1AAAF71KD002146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Leather Seating Surfaces
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Aluminum Running Boards
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Powertrain

Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
BLACK
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Without Front License Plate Holder
Trailer Hitch (7
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Audi MMI Navigation w/Reverse Camera
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
20" Wheel Package
SAMURAI GREY METALLIC
AUDI CONNECT SECURITY & ASSISTANCE
ALUM UPPER INLAY/TERRA BROWN WALNUT LOWER INLAY
ARGUS BROWN METALLIC
ALUMINUM UPPER INLAY/GREY OAK LOWER INLAY
ORCA BLACK METALLIC
FLORETT SILVER METALLIC
NIGHT BLACK
Radio: Audi MMI Standard
NOUGAT BROWN
AUDI PHONEBOX W/QI WIRELESS CHARGING
GALAXY BLUE METALLIC
Front Collision Warning
ALUMINUM UPPER INLAY/BEAUFORT WALNUT LOWER INLAY
ROCK GRAY
PISTACHIO BEIGE
700LBS)
WHEELS: 9.5J X 20" 10-SPOKE STAR DESIGN
RADIO: MMI RADIO HIGH W/MMI NAVIGATION
RSE PREPARATION W/2 AUDI RSE UNITS
TIRES: 285/45R20 AS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2023 Cadillac XT6
11,764 KM
$69,997 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7
52,000 KM
$49,997.84 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Impreza
30,490 KM
$32,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory