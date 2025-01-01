2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Menu
Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Can-Am Maverick Sport XMR 1000 is engineered for riders who demand top-tier performance in the toughest mud and off-road conditions. Powered by a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine delivering 100 horsepower, this machine provides instant throttle response and relentless power, ensuring you dominate deep mud, rugged trails, and unpredictable terrain.

 

Built to conquer extreme environments, the Maverick Sport XMR features Can-Am’s Smart-Lok™ front differential with mud-specific tuning, ensuring maximum traction in the sloppiest conditions. With 30-inch ITP Cryptid mud tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, this beast is designed to dig in and power through where others get stuck.

 

The FOX 2.5 Podium shocks and 13 inches of ground clearance provide smooth handling over ruts, roots, and water crossings, while the heavy-duty front bumper, snorkeled air intake, and full skid plates offer added durability and protection. Inside, the cockpit is designed for control and comfort, featuring bolstered sport seats and electronic power steering (EPS) for a confident ride in any condition.

 

 

Whether you're blasting through deep mud or tackling tough trails, the 2019 Can-Am Maverick Sport XMR 1000 is built to handle it all. Contact us today for financing options and fast nationwide delivery!

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

