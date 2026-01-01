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Looking for a stylish and efficient ride? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback in sleek Black! Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L Turbo 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a sporty yet comfortable drive.Inside, enjoy heated driver and passenger seats, Chevrolets Infotainment 3 System with a 7-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM, and multiple USB ports to keep everyone connected. Safety is top-notch with 10 airbags, stability control, rearview camera, and hill start assist.With 16-inch aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, and a practical liftgate rear cargo door, its perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways. Dont miss out on this well-equipped, reliable, and stylish hatchbackschedule your test drive today!

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ GST
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2019 Chevrolet Cruze

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14138323

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

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Contact Seller
Sale

$14,999

+ GST

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Used
95,000KM
VIN 3G1BE6SM4KS533700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and efficient ride? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback in sleek Black! Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L Turbo 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a sporty yet comfortable drive.Inside, enjoy heated driver and passenger seats, Chevrolets Infotainment 3 System with a 7-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM, and multiple USB ports to keep everyone connected. Safety is top-notch with 10 airbags, stability control, rearview camera, and hill start assist.With 16-inch aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, and a practical liftgate rear cargo door, its perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways. Dont miss out on this well-equipped, reliable, and stylish hatchbackschedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Chrome Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Transmission oil cooler
Torsion beam rear suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
16" aluminum wheels
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Safety

Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear side impact airbags
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
voltmeter
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Metal-Look Console Insert
Capless fuel filler
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
SiriusXM
Rear windshield wipers
Urethane steering wheel
4-wheel disk brakes
3 USB ports
Passenger visor mirror
Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
2 Rear USB Charging Ports
2 Front USB Ports
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
10 Airbags
AM/FM/Satellite
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
Mobile app access
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Rear seat cheque warning
Sequential shift control
ice
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power cargo area access release
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Turn signal on warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Front seat centre armrest
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Vinyl shifter boot
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
1 total number of 1st row displays
7 inch primary display
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black windshield trim
Window grid audio antenna
1.4L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder DI Engine
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seat
3 month satellite trial subscription
Automatic audio equalizer
Audio system theft deterrent
Turn-by-turn navigation system
Analog instrumentation display
Low level warning for oil
fuel and brake fluid
Vehicle tracker with vehicle slowdown
72 month/160
4 beverage holders
LEV3-ULEV50 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 50 emissions
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System Radio
205/55R16 AS BW Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

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780-436-9970

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$14,999

+ GST>

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2019 Chevrolet Cruze