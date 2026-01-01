$14,999+ GST
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$14,999
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient ride? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback in sleek Black! Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L Turbo 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a sporty yet comfortable drive.Inside, enjoy heated driver and passenger seats, Chevrolets Infotainment 3 System with a 7-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM, and multiple USB ports to keep everyone connected. Safety is top-notch with 10 airbags, stability control, rearview camera, and hill start assist.With 16-inch aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, and a practical liftgate rear cargo door, its perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways. Dont miss out on this well-equipped, reliable, and stylish hatchbackschedule your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Powertrain
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Safety
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Convenience
Additional Features
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