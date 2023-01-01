Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

133,105 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

133,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10001396
  • Stock #: PW4261
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV4K6214261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,105 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed dealer*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
HD Rear Vision Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry Keypad
Temporary spare tire
Rear splash guards
Roof Rack Cross Rails
Rear Bumper Protector
Chrome surround grille
License plate front mounting package

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
2
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
All-Weather Floor Mats

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Rear
CHROME PACKAGE
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Wheels
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
liftgate
body-colour
MIRRORS
CARGO PACKAGE
Side Rails
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Jet Black
headlamps
A/T
Chrome Mirror Caps
Driver Confidence Package
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Shift lever
VVT
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
LED
SUMMIT WHITE
Front and Rear
Infotainment Package
Silver ICE Metallic
interior protection package
Tires
manual-folding
vertical
Audio system
Axle
3.87 Final Drive Ratio
Front Bucket
Driver Convenience Package
leather-wrapped
IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT
retractable
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
NIGHTFALL GREY METALLIC
outside heated power-adjustable
CAJUN RED TINTCOAT
Driver Restriction Features
roof-mounted
Blackout Package
Aluminum
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
120-volt
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
STORM BLUE METALLIC
TAIL LAMPS
ORANGE BURST METALLIC
PACIFIC BLUE METALLIC
chrome surround
Requires Subscription
LT True North Edition
OPTION/PACKAGE DISCOUNT
SANDY RIDGE METALLIC
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER
ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
SIDI
CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Black Bowtie Emblems
Floor Liner Package
8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen
located on the rear of centre console
rear power
custom moulded
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
17" (43.2 cm) aluminum
P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
LPO
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
USB data ports
Moulded assist steps
P225/65R17 all-season blackwall
18" (45.7 cm)
Black illuminated front bowtie emblem
Integrated Cargo Liner
GLOSS BLACK EMBLEM KIT
Hit The Road Package
Black Surround Grille
Mosaic Black Mirror Caps
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with connected Navigation
located in the front console bin
includes SD Card Reader
P225/60R18 all-season blackwall
AM/FM STEREO.
premium carpeted
REAR SEAT INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITHOUT DVD PLAYER
REAR SEAT INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH DVD PLAYER
UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDERS
UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDER
PROTECTIVE SEAT COVER
CARGO AREA ORGANIZER
HORIZONTAL
EMBROIDERED FRONT ROW HEADRESTS
INTERIOR ENHANCEMENT PACKAGE
19" (48.3 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED WITH SPARKLE SILVER POCKETS
IVY METALLIC
JET BLACK/CINNAMON
4 SEASON TRUE NORTH WHEEL AND TIRE PACKAGE
COLOUR-KEYED FRONT AND REAR
MEDIUM ASH GREY
19" (48.3 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED WHEELS WITH BLACK POCKETS
LIGHTS AND BRIGHT PACKAGE

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

