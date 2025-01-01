Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 New Tires, New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,128 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 7 Pass Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12893831

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 7 Pass Bluetooth

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1755907335185
  2. 1755907335728
  3. 1755907336271
  4. 1755907336727
  5. 1755907337179
  6. 1755907337627
  7. 1755907338055
  8. 1755907338507
  9. 1755907338957
  10. 1755907339446
  11. 1755907339900
  12. 1755907340366
  13. 1755907340863
  14. 1755907341300
  15. 1755907341736
  16. 1755907342204
  17. 1755907342663
  18. 1755907343085
  19. 1755907343518
  20. 1755907344001
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,888

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,128KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2KR504430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,128 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs

 

Warranty Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2014 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 Ford F-150 XL 144,950 KM $7,500 + GST
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 7 Pass Bluetooth for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 7 Pass Bluetooth 165,128 KM $16,888 + GST
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Essential Heated Seats, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Hyundai Venue Essential Heated Seats, BU Cam 70,588 KM $19,500 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan