Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Battery, WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

124,008 KM

Details Description Features

$19,333

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus, Lthr, Remote, DVD, BU Cam, Pwr D

Watch This Vehicle
14177665

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus, Lthr, Remote, DVD, BU Cam, Pwr D

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1780009113225
  2. 1780009113795
  3. 1780009114519
  4. 1780009115031
  5. 1780009115485
  6. 1780009115923
  7. 1780009116427
  8. 1780009116899
  9. 1780009117435
  10. 1780009117903
  11. 1780009118348
  12. 1780009118807
  13. 1780009119287
  14. 1780009119753
  15. 1780009120264
  16. 1780009120716
  17. 1780009121180
  18. 1780009121673
  19. 1780009122157
  20. 1780009122610
  21. 1780009123081
  22. 1780009123544
  23. 1780009123988
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,333

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
124,008KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR672786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0019
  • Mileage 124,008 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Battery, WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, Lthr, Remote, DVD, BU Cam, Pwr D for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, Lthr, Remote, DVD, BU Cam, Pwr D 124,008 KM $19,333 + GST
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX+, Remote, BU Cam, Htd Steering & Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Kia Soul EX+, Remote, BU Cam, Htd Steering & Seats 155,858 KM $11,900 + GST
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, BU Cam, Htd Seats, Adaptive Cruise for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, BU Cam, Htd Seats, Adaptive Cruise 110,678 KM $19,500 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,333

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan