2019 Ford Ranger

20,775 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,775KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9324277
  • Stock #: PG13973
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH3KLA13973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PG13973
  • Mileage 20,775 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.Attached is the list of all available equipment for this vehicle, this DOES NOT mean the vehicle is equipped with this equipment. Please confirm vehicle options with your Sales Associate

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front premium cloth bucket seats
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
XLT Sport Appearance Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
HOT PEPPER RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
LIGHT STONE/EBONY
WHEELS: 17" MAGNETIC PAINTED ALUMINUM
TIRES: 265/65R17 A/T OWL
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

