2019 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 7 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9324277

9324277 Stock #: PG13973

PG13973 VIN: 1FTER4FH3KLA13973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PG13973

Mileage 20,775 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Power Folding Mirrors A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Front premium cloth bucket seats Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Cross-Traffic Alert Equipment Group 302A Luxury XLT Sport Appearance Package FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T HOT PEPPER RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT LIGHT STONE/EBONY WHEELS: 17" MAGNETIC PAINTED ALUMINUM TIRES: 265/65R17 A/T OWL Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.