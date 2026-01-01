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** Remote Start , Bluetooth Connection** This vehicle is like driving in first class. Loaded with any options that you could ever want!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Security System, Tow Hitch, Rear Bench Seat, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Split Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Engine Start. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

90,062 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2019 GMC Sierra 1500

crew cab SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14116477

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

crew cab SLT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
90,062KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9DEL6KZ280328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 16640A
  • Mileage 90,062 KM

Vehicle Description

** Remote Start , Bluetooth Connection** This vehicle is like driving in first class. Loaded with any options that you could ever want!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Security System, Tow Hitch, Rear Bench Seat, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Split Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Engine Start. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Integrated Tailgate Step

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

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780-435-XXXX

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780-435-4000

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2019 GMC Sierra 1500