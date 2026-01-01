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2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R Dynamic HSE
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R Dynamic HSE
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$28,900
+ GST
Actions
Used
126,163KM
VIN SALYM2FX2KA232113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 126,163 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED TIME at Diamond Motors
Drive away with a FREE 1-Year Warranty + low payments included at Listed Price. T&Cs Apply.
Now Available: 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R Dynamic HSE White has 126,163 KM on it. 2L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $28,900.00.
NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, , BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH START, AWD, POWER SEATS, COOL SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED MIRROR AND MUCH MORE!!!!!!
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 261118
At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.
Why Choose Diamond Motors?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
100+ Vehicles in Stock
Finance & Extended Warranty Available
Transparent Pricing
Inspection & Carfax Provided
No-Pressure Buying Experience
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
Top Google Rated Dealership
Trade-Ins Welcome
AMVIC Licensed & BBB Accredited
CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer (2022 & 2024)
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
This dealership provides all required disclosures in accordance with AMVIC regulations. A completed Mechanical Fitness Assessment and its associated inspection work order will be supplied with every vehicle. A Carfax (or equivalent) vehicle history report will also be provided, including available information on previous damage, accident history, stolen or salvage status, and jurisdictional records.
Customers are encouraged to review all vehicle features, options, and equipment for accuracy prior to purchase.
Drive away with a FREE 1-Year Warranty + low payments included at Listed Price. T&Cs Apply.
Now Available: 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R Dynamic HSE White has 126,163 KM on it. 2L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $28,900.00.
NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, , BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH START, AWD, POWER SEATS, COOL SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED MIRROR AND MUCH MORE!!!!!!
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 261118
At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.
Why Choose Diamond Motors?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
100+ Vehicles in Stock
Finance & Extended Warranty Available
Transparent Pricing
Inspection & Carfax Provided
No-Pressure Buying Experience
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
Top Google Rated Dealership
Trade-Ins Welcome
AMVIC Licensed & BBB Accredited
CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer (2022 & 2024)
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
This dealership provides all required disclosures in accordance with AMVIC regulations. A completed Mechanical Fitness Assessment and its associated inspection work order will be supplied with every vehicle. A Carfax (or equivalent) vehicle history report will also be provided, including available information on previous damage, accident history, stolen or salvage status, and jurisdictional records.
Customers are encouraged to review all vehicle features, options, and equipment for accuracy prior to purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R Dynamic HSE 126,163 KM $28,900 + GST
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Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
Call Dealer
587-444-XXXX(click to show)
$28,900
+ GST>
Diamond Motors
587-444-3300
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar