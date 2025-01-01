$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Polaris GENERAL 1000
EPS $132 B/W
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Polaris General 1000 EPS is built for those who demand power, versatility, and comfort in one rugged package. Equipped with a 999cc ProStar engine delivering 100 horsepower, this side-by-side is ready to conquer tough terrain, haul heavy loads, and provide an exhilarating ride for work or play.
Built for Performance & Utility
With an industry-leading 1,500-lb towing capacity, a reinforced dump bed with a 600-lb payload, and on-demand AWD, the General 1000 EPS is designed to handle any challenge. Whether you're hauling equipment, hitting the trails, or heading to the hunting cabin, this machine is up for the task.
Ride in Comfort, No Matter the Season
Stay comfortable in any weather with soft enclosed windows and a built-in heating system to keep you warm during colder rides. The spacious cab features premium bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a large LCD display with Polaris Ride Command for enhanced navigation and connectivity.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
The 2019 Polaris General 1000 EPS is your ultimate side-by-side for work and adventure. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery to get yours today. Contact us now to learn more or schedule a test ride!
