<h3>Dominate Work & Play with the 2019 Polaris General 1000 EPS</h3><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>The 2019 Polaris General 1000 EPS is built for those who demand power, versatility, and comfort in one rugged package. Equipped with a 999cc ProStar engine delivering 100 horsepower, this side-by-side is ready to conquer tough terrain, haul heavy loads, and provide an exhilarating ride for work or play.</p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>Built to handle demanding workloads and tough terrain, the Ranger 570 Crew offers <strong>1,500 lbs of towing capacity</strong> and a durable cargo bed with a <strong>500-lb payload capacity</strong>, ensuring you have the strength and versatility to get the job done right.</p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;><strong>Built for Performance & Utility</strong></p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>With an industry-leading 1,500-lb towing capacity, a reinforced dump bed with a 600-lb payload, and on-demand AWD, the General 1000 EPS is designed to handle any challenge. Whether youre hauling equipment, hitting the trails, or heading to the hunting cabin, this machine is up for the task.</p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p> </p><p><strong>Ride in Comfort, No Matter the Season</strong></p><p> </p><p>Stay comfortable in any weather with soft enclosed windows and a built-in heating system to keep you warm during colder rides. The spacious cab features premium bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a large LCD display with Polaris Ride Command for enhanced navigation and connectivity.</p><p> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong></p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>The 2019 Polaris General 1000 EPS is your ultimate side-by-side for work and adventure. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery to get yours today. Contact us now to learn more or schedule a test ride!</p>

2019 Polaris GENERAL 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Polaris GENERAL 1000

EPS $132 B/W

12156684

2019 Polaris GENERAL 1000

EPS $132 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2019 Polaris GENERAL 1000