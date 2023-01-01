2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$38,998 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 4 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9507298

9507298 Stock #: PT8818

PT8818 VIN: 1C6RR7LT8KS674648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT8818

Mileage 69,499 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features GVWR: 3 800 lbs) A/T Bluetooth Connection 084 kgs (6 8-Speed A/T Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.