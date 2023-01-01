$38,998+ tax & licensing
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
69,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9507298
- Stock #: PT8818
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8KS674648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,499 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
GVWR: 3
800 lbs)
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
084 kgs (6
8-Speed A/T
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Requires Subscription
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9