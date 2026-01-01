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2019 Tesla Model 3
2019 Tesla Model 3
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the future of driving today with this pre-owned 2019 Tesla Model 3! Featuring cutting-edge electric performance, sleek design, and advanced technology, this Model 3 delivers exceptional range and instant acceleration. Enjoy premium features that make every drive smooth, efficient, and inspiring. Dont miss your chance to own a revolutionary vehicle thats driving changeschedule your test drive with us now!Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed businessThis vehicle has been registered in the province of Ontario and British Columbia and is showing a CarFax incident in the amount of $3,087.57
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