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Experience the future of driving today with this pre-owned 2019 Tesla Model 3! Featuring cutting-edge electric performance, sleek design, and advanced technology, this Model 3 delivers exceptional range and instant acceleration. Enjoy premium features that make every drive smooth, efficient, and inspiring. Dont miss your chance to own a revolutionary vehicle thats driving changeschedule your test drive with us now!Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed businessThis vehicle has been registered in the province of Ontario and British Columbia and is showing a CarFax incident in the amount of $3,087.57

2019 Tesla Model 3

153,400 KM

Details Description

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+ GST
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2019 Tesla Model 3

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14406906

2019 Tesla Model 3

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

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Used
153,400KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3KF413914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of driving today with this pre-owned 2019 Tesla Model 3! Featuring cutting-edge electric performance, sleek design, and advanced technology, this Model 3 delivers exceptional range and instant acceleration. Enjoy premium features that make every drive smooth, efficient, and inspiring. Dont miss your chance to own a revolutionary vehicle thats driving changeschedule your test drive with us now!Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed businessThis vehicle has been registered in the province of Ontario and British Columbia and is showing a CarFax incident in the amount of $3,087.57

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

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780-436-9970

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780-436-9970

2019 Tesla Model 3