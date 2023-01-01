$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Hyundai
2019 Toyota RAV4
Location
14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,337KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10027752
- Stock #: PM1898
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV2KC031472
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,337 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium fabric seat trim
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
SILVER SKY METALLIC
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
SofTex Leather Seat Trim
SUPER WHITE
BLUEPRINT
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
RAV4 XLE Grade
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio Plus
Tires: P235/55R19 All Season
RAV4 XLE Premium Package
RUBY FLARE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
