2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR
Location
Clutch Powersports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR is built for riders who want serious all-terrain capability with a mud-ready edge. Powered by a dependable 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine, it delivers strong torque, smooth power delivery, and reliable performance whether you’re hauling heavy loads, powering through rugged trails, or navigating muddy backroads with confidence.
Purpose-built for tough conditions, the Defender HD10 XMR features a snorkeled air intake and raised cooling system for improved protection in deep mud and water, along with heavy-duty suspension and arched A-arms that provide enhanced ground clearance and a controlled ride over rough terrain. Its selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok™ auto-locking front differential ensures maximum traction when the going gets tough.
Equipped with aggressive mud tires, rugged wheels, full digital display, LED lighting, and practical utility features including a large cargo bed with easy-to-use dump capability, this XMR model blends rugged performance with modern convenience. Spacious seating and thoughtful ergonomics make long days on the job or trails more comfortable and enjoyable.
Whether you’re pushing through mud pits, hauling gear, or exploring demanding terrain, the 2020 Defender HD10 XMR delivers capability, versatility, and confidence in every ride.
