Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=130 data-end=493>The 2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR is built for riders who want serious all-terrain capability with a mud-ready edge. Powered by a dependable 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine, it delivers strong torque, smooth power delivery, and reliable performance whether you’re hauling heavy loads, powering through rugged trails, or navigating muddy backroads with confidence.</p><p data-start=130 data-end=493> </p><p data-start=495 data-end=912>Purpose-built for tough conditions, the Defender HD10 XMR features a snorkeled air intake and raised cooling system for improved protection in deep mud and water, along with heavy-duty suspension and arched A-arms that provide enhanced ground clearance and a controlled ride over rough terrain. Its selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok™ auto-locking front differential ensures maximum traction when the going gets tough.</p><p data-start=495 data-end=912> </p><p data-start=914 data-end=1270>Equipped with aggressive mud tires, rugged wheels, full digital display, LED lighting, and practical utility features including a large cargo bed with easy-to-use dump capability, this XMR model blends rugged performance with modern convenience. Spacious seating and thoughtful ergonomics make long days on the job or trails more comfortable and enjoyable.</p><p data-start=914 data-end=1270> </p><p data-start=1272 data-end=1449>Whether you’re pushing through mud pits, hauling gear, or exploring demanding terrain, the 2020 Defender HD10 XMR delivers capability, versatility, and confidence in every ride.</p><p data-start=1272 data-end=1449> </p><p data-start=1451 data-end=1536>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR

Watch This Vehicle
13497560

2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR

Location

Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1769019759866
  2. 1769019760284
  3. 1769019760715
  4. 1769019761146
  5. 1769019761569
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR is built for riders who want serious all-terrain capability with a mud-ready edge. Powered by a dependable 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine, it delivers strong torque, smooth power delivery, and reliable performance whether you’re hauling heavy loads, powering through rugged trails, or navigating muddy backroads with confidence.

 

Purpose-built for tough conditions, the Defender HD10 XMR features a snorkeled air intake and raised cooling system for improved protection in deep mud and water, along with heavy-duty suspension and arched A-arms that provide enhanced ground clearance and a controlled ride over rough terrain. Its selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok™ auto-locking front differential ensures maximum traction when the going gets tough.

 

Equipped with aggressive mud tires, rugged wheels, full digital display, LED lighting, and practical utility features including a large cargo bed with easy-to-use dump capability, this XMR model blends rugged performance with modern convenience. Spacious seating and thoughtful ergonomics make long days on the job or trails more comfortable and enjoyable.

 

Whether you’re pushing through mud pits, hauling gear, or exploring demanding terrain, the 2020 Defender HD10 XMR delivers capability, versatility, and confidence in every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch Powersports

Used 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium NorthStar for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium NorthStar 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2023 Ski-Doo Summit Edge 154 E-TEC for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Ski-Doo Summit Edge 154 E-TEC 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR 0 $CALL + GST

Email Clutch Powersports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch Powersports

Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Clutch Powersports

780-474-6259

2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR