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<p class=MsoNormal><strong>GET YOUR FIRST PAYMENT FREE</strong>: <a href=https://clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/ target=_blank rel=noopener>https://clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/</a></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>FREE DELIVERY CANADA-WIDE!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong> </strong></p><div><div dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=912f1681-198c-4c4c-bfba-998d4c8c9302 data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5 data-turn-start-message=true><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=355>The 2020 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT is built for riders who want dependable performance, premium features, and versatile capability for both work and trail riding. Powered by a 570 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine, it delivers smooth power, strong low-end torque, and reliable performance for hauling, towing, and tackling challenging terrain with confidence.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=355> </p><p data-start=357 data-end=755>Purpose-built for all-around versatility, the Outlander 570 XT features selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok QE front differential, providing enhanced traction when riding through mud, snow, or rough trails. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) offers responsive handling and reduces rider fatigue, while the independent suspension delivers a smooth, comfortable ride over uneven terrain.</p><p data-start=357 data-end=755> </p><p data-start=757 data-end=1138>The XT package comes equipped with premium factory features including a 3,500 lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, aluminum wheels, and upgraded styling, making it ready for work or adventure right from the factory. With generous ground clearance, durable construction, and strong front and rear cargo racks, its built to handle demanding jobs and weekend rides alike.</p><p data-start=757 data-end=1138> </p><p data-start=1140 data-end=1355>Whether youre working around the property, exploring backcountry trails, or hauling gear into the outdoors, the 2020 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT delivers the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and reliability.</p><p data-start=1140 data-end=1355> </p><p data-start=1357 data-end=1442 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p></div></div></div></div>

2020 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT

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+ GST
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2020 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT

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14458330

2020 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT

Location

Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 1784312351198
  2. 1784312351697
  3. 1784312352235
  4. 1784312352693
  5. 1784312353137
  6. 1784312353613
  7. 1784312354029
  8. 1784312354461
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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

GET YOUR FIRST PAYMENT FREE: https://clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/

FREE DELIVERY CANADA-WIDE!

 

The 2020 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT is built for riders who want dependable performance, premium features, and versatile capability for both work and trail riding. Powered by a 570 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine, it delivers smooth power, strong low-end torque, and reliable performance for hauling, towing, and tackling challenging terrain with confidence.

 

Purpose-built for all-around versatility, the Outlander 570 XT features selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok QE front differential, providing enhanced traction when riding through mud, snow, or rough trails. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) offers responsive handling and reduces rider fatigue, while the independent suspension delivers a smooth, comfortable ride over uneven terrain.

 

The XT package comes equipped with premium factory features including a 3,500 lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, aluminum wheels, and upgraded styling, making it ready for work or adventure right from the factory. With generous ground clearance, durable construction, and strong front and rear cargo racks, it's built to handle demanding jobs and weekend rides alike.

 

Whether you're working around the property, exploring backcountry trails, or hauling gear into the outdoors, the 2020 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT delivers the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and reliability.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

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780-781-1511

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Clutch Powersports

780-781-1511

2020 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT