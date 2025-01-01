$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Built for serious utility and all-day adventure, the 2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT is a powerhouse designed to handle tough jobs, challenging trails, and everything in between—with room for two.
At the heart of this ATV is a robust 78-hp Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, delivering strong, responsive power for hauling, towing, or climbing through rough backcountry. Whether you’re working hard or riding for thrill, the Outlander Max XT provides dependable performance in any environment.
Equipped with a 3,000-lb factory-installed winch, reinforced front and rear bumpers, and painted plastics for a premium, scratch-resistant finish, the XT package adds durability and confidence where it matters most. The Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) ensures precise handling and control, even on tight, technical trails.
Its independent suspension, ergonomic passenger seat with handholds and footrests, and extended wheelbase provide stability, comfort, and control—making it perfect for two-up riding all day long.
Whether you're navigating rough terrain or handling tough workloads, the 2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT is built to go the distance. Contact us today to learn about flexible financing, nationwide delivery, and how to make this versatile ATV yours.
