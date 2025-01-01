Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=173 data-end=370>Built for serious utility and all-day adventure, the 2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT is a powerhouse designed to handle tough jobs, challenging trails, and everything in between—with room for two.</p><p data-start=173 data-end=370> </p><p data-start=372 data-end=664>At the heart of this ATV is a robust 78-hp Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, delivering strong, responsive power for hauling, towing, or climbing through rough backcountry. Whether you’re working hard or riding for thrill, the Outlander Max XT provides dependable performance in any environment.</p><p data-start=372 data-end=664> </p><p data-start=666 data-end=1010>Equipped with a 3,000-lb factory-installed winch, reinforced front and rear bumpers, and painted plastics for a premium, scratch-resistant finish, the XT package adds durability and confidence where it matters most. The Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) ensures precise handling and control, even on tight, technical trails.</p><p data-start=666 data-end=1010> </p><p data-start=1012 data-end=1211>Its independent suspension, ergonomic passenger seat with handholds and footrests, and extended wheelbase provide stability, comfort, and control—making it perfect for two-up riding all day long.</p><p data-start=1012 data-end=1211> </p><p data-start=134 data-end=425> </p><p data-start=1213 data-end=1474>Whether youre navigating rough terrain or handling tough workloads, the 2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT is built to go the distance. Contact us today to learn about flexible financing, nationwide delivery, and how to make this versatile ATV yours.</p>

2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT

Watch This Vehicle
12542696

2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1747776131
  2. 1747776131
  3. 1747776131
  4. 1747776131
  5. 1747776131
  6. 1747776131
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Built for serious utility and all-day adventure, the 2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT is a powerhouse designed to handle tough jobs, challenging trails, and everything in between—with room for two.

 

At the heart of this ATV is a robust 78-hp Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, delivering strong, responsive power for hauling, towing, or climbing through rough backcountry. Whether you’re working hard or riding for thrill, the Outlander Max XT provides dependable performance in any environment.

 

Equipped with a 3,000-lb factory-installed winch, reinforced front and rear bumpers, and painted plastics for a premium, scratch-resistant finish, the XT package adds durability and confidence where it matters most. The Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) ensures precise handling and control, even on tight, technical trails.

 

Its independent suspension, ergonomic passenger seat with handholds and footrests, and extended wheelbase provide stability, comfort, and control—making it perfect for two-up riding all day long.

 

 

Whether you're navigating rough terrain or handling tough workloads, the 2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT is built to go the distance. Contact us today to learn about flexible financing, nationwide delivery, and how to make this versatile ATV yours.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT