2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT
2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The Can-Am Outlander 850 XT is built for those who crave power, durability, and adventure. Equipped with a powerful 850cc engine, this ATV is designed to tackle any terrain, from muddy trails to rocky paths, with ease. Whether you're exploring the backwoods, hauling heavy loads, or pushing your limits on rugged trails, the Outlander 850 XT has the strength and capability to get you where you want to go.
With 4WD capabilities, a high-performance suspension, and 12 inches of ground clearance, this ATV ensures a smooth, controlled ride in any condition. The VISCO-4LOK front differential provides added traction and control, making it perfect for those tough, off-road adventures.
The Outlander 850 XT isn’t just about power; it’s also built for comfort and practicality. With ergonomic seating, advanced dynamic power steering, and an intuitive control system, it ensures you enjoy every ride. Plus, the large front and rear racks give you plenty of space to carry your gear, tools, or hunting equipment, making it as versatile as it is capable.
Ready to take on any trail? The Can-Am Outlander 850 XT is here to take your off-road experience to the next level. With flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery, upgrading to this powerful ATV has never been easier. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
