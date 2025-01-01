$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pioneer
$114 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Honda Pioneer is a rugged and dependable side-by-side designed to tackle tough terrain with ease. Whether you're working on the ranch, exploring backcountry trails, or hauling gear for your next adventure, the Pioneer delivers the perfect balance of power, performance, and versatility—all backed by Honda’s legendary durability.
Powered by a proven Honda engine, the automatic dual-clutch transmission and selectable 2WD/4WD modes ensure you’re ready for any challenge. The independent suspension provides a smooth and controlled ride, even on rough terrain, while the spacious cab offers comfort whether you’re working or riding for fun.
Built for real-world utility, the 2020 Pioneer features a durable cargo bed, impressive towing capability, and an easy-to-use gated shifter for seamless operation. Whether you need a reliable workhorse or an off-road adventure machine, the Pioneer is ready for anything.
Want to learn more? Contact us today to explore financing options and take advantage of fast nationwide delivery!
