Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=348>The 2020 Honda Pioneer is a rugged and dependable side-by-side designed to tackle tough terrain with ease. Whether youre working on the ranch, exploring backcountry trails, or hauling gear for your next adventure, the Pioneer delivers the perfect balance of power, performance, and versatility—all backed by Honda’s legendary durability.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=348> </p><p data-start=350 data-end=681>Powered by a proven Honda engine, the automatic dual-clutch transmission and selectable 2WD/4WD modes ensure you’re ready for any challenge. The independent suspension provides a smooth and controlled ride, even on rough terrain, while the spacious cab offers comfort whether you’re working or riding for fun.</p><p data-start=350 data-end=681> </p><p data-start=683 data-end=971>Built for real-world utility, the 2020 Pioneer features a durable cargo bed, impressive towing capability, and an easy-to-use gated shifter for seamless operation. Whether you need a reliable workhorse or an off-road adventure machine, the Pioneer is ready for anything.</p><p data-start=683 data-end=971> </p><p data-start=973 data-end=1094 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Want to learn more? Contact us today to explore financing options and take advantage of fast nationwide delivery!</p>

2020 Honda Pioneer

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Pioneer

$114 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12242971

2020 Honda Pioneer

$114 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1741126526
  2. 1741126526
  3. 1741126526
  4. 1741126526
  5. 1741126526
  6. 1741126526
  7. 1741126526
  8. 1741126526
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Honda Pioneer is a rugged and dependable side-by-side designed to tackle tough terrain with ease. Whether you're working on the ranch, exploring backcountry trails, or hauling gear for your next adventure, the Pioneer delivers the perfect balance of power, performance, and versatility—all backed by Honda’s legendary durability.

 

Powered by a proven Honda engine, the automatic dual-clutch transmission and selectable 2WD/4WD modes ensure you’re ready for any challenge. The independent suspension provides a smooth and controlled ride, even on rough terrain, while the spacious cab offers comfort whether you’re working or riding for fun.

 

Built for real-world utility, the 2020 Pioneer features a durable cargo bed, impressive towing capability, and an easy-to-use gated shifter for seamless operation. Whether you need a reliable workhorse or an off-road adventure machine, the Pioneer is ready for anything.

 

Want to learn more? Contact us today to explore financing options and take advantage of fast nationwide delivery!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2023 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR $115 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XMR $115 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda Pioneer $113 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Honda Pioneer $113 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR $99 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR $99 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Pioneer