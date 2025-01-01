2020 Honda Rubicon Deluxe

Menu
<p data-start=95 data-end=390>The 2020 Honda Foreman Rubicon 520 Deluxe blends rugged work capabilities with refined comfort and style. Powered by a 518cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, this ATV delivers reliable low-end torque and smooth power delivery — ideal for both tough job sites and challenging trails.</p><p data-start=95 data-end=390> </p><p data-start=392 data-end=484>The Rubicon Deluxe stands out with premium features and proven Honda engineering, including:</p><ul data-start=486 data-end=1015><li data-start=486 data-end=568><p data-start=488 data-end=568>Automatic DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) with manual mode and ESP shifting</p></li><li data-start=569 data-end=647><p data-start=571 data-end=647>Independent rear suspension (IRS) for a smooth ride over rough terrain</p></li><li data-start=648 data-end=711><p data-start=650 data-end=711>Electronic power steering (EPS) for effortless handling</p></li><li data-start=712 data-end=788><p data-start=714 data-end=788>Aluminum wheels and painted bodywork for a sharp, durable finish</p></li><li data-start=789 data-end=870><p data-start=791 data-end=870>Front and rear cargo racks, tow hitch, and strong frame for utility tasks</p></li><li data-start=871 data-end=946><p data-start=873 data-end=946>TraxLok 2WD/4WD system with differential lock for improved traction</p></li><li data-start=947 data-end=1015><p data-start=949 data-end=1015>Digital display and full LED lighting for modern functionality</p></li></ul><p data-start=1017 data-end=1162> </p><p data-start=1017 data-end=1162>Built for riders who need a dependable all-rounder, the 2020 Rubicon 520 Deluxe offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and durability.</p><p data-start=115 data-end=444> </p><p data-start=1164 data-end=1248>Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

