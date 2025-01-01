$CALL+ GST
2020 Honda Rubicon Deluxe
520
2020 Honda Rubicon Deluxe
520
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Honda Foreman Rubicon 520 Deluxe blends rugged work capabilities with refined comfort and style. Powered by a 518cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, this ATV delivers reliable low-end torque and smooth power delivery — ideal for both tough job sites and challenging trails.
The Rubicon Deluxe stands out with premium features and proven Honda engineering, including:
Automatic DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) with manual mode and ESP shifting
Independent rear suspension (IRS) for a smooth ride over rough terrain
Electronic power steering (EPS) for effortless handling
Aluminum wheels and painted bodywork for a sharp, durable finish
Front and rear cargo racks, tow hitch, and strong frame for utility tasks
TraxLok 2WD/4WD system with differential lock for improved traction
Digital display and full LED lighting for modern functionality
Built for riders who need a dependable all-rounder, the 2020 Rubicon 520 Deluxe offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and durability.
