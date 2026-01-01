Menu
Account
Sign In
3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine, Overland Package No Accidents, Remote Start, Bluetooth, 4X4, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, Heated And Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation and much more! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Just Arrived 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4WD White has 155,782 KM on it. 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $32,900.00. <br/> <br/> <br/> Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25283 <br/> Disclosure: This vehicle was previously registered in BC. Vehicle has passed all required inspections in Alberta. <br/> At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do. <br/> <br/> <br/> Why choose us? <br/> <br/> Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> Family Owned & Operated <br/> Finance Available <br/> Extended Warranty <br/> Vehicles Priced to Sell <br/> No Pressure Environment <br/> Inspection & Carfax Report <br/> Professionally Detailed Vehicles <br/> Full Disclosure Guaranteed <br/> AMVIC Licensed <br/> BBB Accredited Business <br/> CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024 <br/> <br/> <br/> Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at <br/> 3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> To view the rest of our inventory: <br/> www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory <br/> <br/> <br/> This dealership provides all required disclosures in accordance with AMVIC regulations. A completed Mechanical Fitness Assessment and its associated inspection work order will be supplied with every vehicle. A Carfax (or equivalent) vehicle history report will also be provided, including available information on previous damage, accident history, stolen or salvage status, and jurisdictional records. <br/> Customers are encouraged to review all vehicle features, options, and equipment for accuracy prior to purchase. <br/>

2020 Jeep Gladiator

155,782 KM

Details Description

$32,900

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Gladiator

OVERLAND 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13508261

2020 Jeep Gladiator

OVERLAND 4WD

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 13508261
  2. 13508261
  3. 13508261
  4. 13508261
  5. 13508261
  6. 13508261
  7. 13508261
  8. 13508261
  9. 13508261
  10. 13508261
  11. 13508261
  12. 13508261
  13. 13508261
  14. 13508261
  15. 13508261
  16. 13508261
  17. 13508261
  18. 13508261
  19. 13508261
  20. 13508261
  21. 13508261
  22. 13508261
  23. 13508261
  24. 13508261
  25. 13508261
  26. 13508261
  27. 13508261
  28. 13508261
  29. 13508261
  30. 13508261
  31. 13508261
  32. 13508261
Contact Seller

$32,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,782KM
VIN 1C6HJTFG4LL156090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,782 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine, Overland Package No Accidents, Remote Start, Bluetooth, 4X4, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, Heated And Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation and much more!




Just Arrived 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4WD White has 155,782 KM on it. 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $32,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25283
Disclosure: This vehicle was previously registered in BC. Vehicle has passed all required inspections in Alberta.
At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


This dealership provides all required disclosures in accordance with AMVIC regulations. A completed Mechanical Fitness Assessment and its associated inspection work order will be supplied with every vehicle. A Carfax (or equivalent) vehicle history report will also be provided, including available information on previous damage, accident history, stolen or salvage status, and jurisdictional records.
Customers are encouraged to review all vehicle features, options, and equipment for accuracy prior to purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg 104,290 KM $21,900 + GST
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST 134,521 KM $42,900 + GST
Used 2023 Chrysler 300 Touring L AWD for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Chrysler 300 Touring L AWD 62,130 KM $29,900 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,900

+ GST>

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2020 Jeep Gladiator