Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=153 data-end=479>The 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 is a powerhouse engineered for off-road enthusiasts who crave durability, performance, and comfort in extreme terrain. Equipped with a robust 999cc parallel-twin engine delivering smooth, responsive power, this side-by-side is made to tackle mountains, dunes, and rocky trails with confidence.</p><p data-start=153 data-end=479> </p><p data-start=481 data-end=819>Designed with high-performance suspension in mind, the KRX 1000 features massive FOX 2.5 Podium LSC shocks and an impressive 18.6 inches of rear travel. Combined with a class-leading 14.4 inches of ground clearance and a wide 68.1-inch stance, it delivers outstanding stability, articulation, and a plush ride across the roughest terrain.</p><p data-start=481 data-end=819> </p><p data-start=821 data-end=1091>The aggressive 31-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires mounted on durable 15-inch beadlock wheels provide serious grip and ground coverage, while the advanced CVT transmission with centrifugal clutch ensures smooth throttle response and consistent control even under heavy loads.</p><p data-start=821 data-end=1091> </p><p data-start=1093 data-end=1387>Inside the cockpit, drivers are treated to a spacious, race-inspired interior with high-backed bucket seats, a sporty steering wheel, and easy-to-read instrumentation. Built-in doors, ample legroom, and a robust ROPS-certified frame provide both comfort and peace of mind on your wildest rides.</p><p data-start=1093 data-end=1387> </p><p data-start=1389 data-end=1634>From steep climbs to wide-open backcountry routes, the 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 is purpose-built to take you there—and back—without compromise. Tough, trail-ready, and relentlessly capable, it’s everything you want in a high-performance UTV.</p><p data-start=99 data-end=456> </p><p data-start=1636 data-end=1723>Contact us today for financing, trade-ins, and delivery options across the country!</p>

2020 Kawasaki KRX 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kawasaki KRX 1000

$117 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12423510

2020 Kawasaki KRX 1000

$117 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1744911299
  2. 1744911299
  3. 1744911299
  4. 1744911299
  5. 1744911299
  6. 1744911299
  7. 1744911299
  8. 1744911299
  9. 1744911299
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 is a powerhouse engineered for off-road enthusiasts who crave durability, performance, and comfort in extreme terrain. Equipped with a robust 999cc parallel-twin engine delivering smooth, responsive power, this side-by-side is made to tackle mountains, dunes, and rocky trails with confidence.

 

Designed with high-performance suspension in mind, the KRX 1000 features massive FOX 2.5 Podium LSC shocks and an impressive 18.6 inches of rear travel. Combined with a class-leading 14.4 inches of ground clearance and a wide 68.1-inch stance, it delivers outstanding stability, articulation, and a plush ride across the roughest terrain.

 

The aggressive 31-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires mounted on durable 15-inch beadlock wheels provide serious grip and ground coverage, while the advanced CVT transmission with centrifugal clutch ensures smooth throttle response and consistent control even under heavy loads.

 

Inside the cockpit, drivers are treated to a spacious, race-inspired interior with high-backed bucket seats, a sporty steering wheel, and easy-to-read instrumentation. Built-in doors, ample legroom, and a robust ROPS-certified frame provide both comfort and peace of mind on your wildest rides.

 

From steep climbs to wide-open backcountry routes, the 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 is purpose-built to take you there—and back—without compromise. Tough, trail-ready, and relentlessly capable, it’s everything you want in a high-performance UTV.

 

Contact us today for financing, trade-ins, and delivery options across the country!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 Hunting Edition $89 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 Hunting Edition $89 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT $106 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT $106 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda Rubicon 520 $97 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Honda Rubicon 520 $97 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2020 Kawasaki KRX 1000