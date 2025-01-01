2020 Kawasaki KRX 1000

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 is a powerhouse engineered for off-road enthusiasts who crave durability, performance, and comfort in extreme terrain. Equipped with a robust 999cc parallel-twin engine delivering smooth, responsive power, this side-by-side is made to tackle mountains, dunes, and rocky trails with confidence.
Designed with high-performance suspension in mind, the KRX 1000 features massive FOX 2.5 Podium LSC shocks and an impressive 18.6 inches of rear travel. Combined with a class-leading 14.4 inches of ground clearance and a wide 68.1-inch stance, it delivers outstanding stability, articulation, and a plush ride across the roughest terrain.
The aggressive 31-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires mounted on durable 15-inch beadlock wheels provide serious grip and ground coverage, while the advanced CVT transmission with centrifugal clutch ensures smooth throttle response and consistent control even under heavy loads.
Inside the cockpit, drivers are treated to a spacious, race-inspired interior with high-backed bucket seats, a sporty steering wheel, and easy-to-read instrumentation. Built-in doors, ample legroom, and a robust ROPS-certified frame provide both comfort and peace of mind on your wildest rides.
From steep climbs to wide-open backcountry routes, the 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 is purpose-built to take you there—and back—without compromise. Tough, trail-ready, and relentlessly capable, it’s everything you want in a high-performance UTV.
