Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Tires, DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2020 Kia Soul

99,208 KM

Details Description Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Soul

EX Premium, Sunroof, Bspot, Lane asst, Htd Steerng

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX Premium, Sunroof, Bspot, Lane asst, Htd Steerng

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1713387360
  2. 1713387360
  3. 1713387360
  4. 1713387360
  5. 1713387361
  6. 1713387361
  7. 1713387361
  8. 1713387361
  9. 1713387361
  10. 1713387359
  11. 1713387361
  12. 1713387359
  13. 1713387360
  14. 1713387360
  15. 1713387359
  16. 1713387360
  17. 1713387358
  18. 1713387360
  19. 1713387358
  20. 1713387359
  21. 1713387359
  22. 1713387297
  23. 1713387359
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,208KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU5L7110956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0037
  • Mileage 99,208 KM

Vehicle Description

New Tires, DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Nav, Htd Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Subaru BRZ Nav, Htd Seats 121,058 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Convertible, Htd Seats, Remote Start for sale in Edmonton, AB
2011 Chrysler 200 Convertible, Htd Seats, Remote Start 97,958 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, Lthr, Sunroof, Remote, Nav, BU Cam, for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, Lthr, Sunroof, Remote, Nav, BU Cam, 114,928 KM $20,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul