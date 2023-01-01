Menu
2020 Tesla Model Y

30,563 KM

Details Features

$71,997

+ tax & licensing
$71,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2020 Tesla Model Y

2020 Tesla Model Y

2020 Tesla Model Y

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$71,997

+ taxes & licensing

30,563KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9552811
  Stock #: PW3103
  VIN: 5YJYGDEE8LF033103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,563 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

