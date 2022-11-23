Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

80,000 KM

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9445966
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0LX223399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

