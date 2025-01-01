$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Can-Am Defender HD10
XT $109 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XT is built for those who demand power, performance, and durability in one versatile machine. Powered by a 976cc Rotax V-twin engine, this side-by-side delivers 82 horsepower to tackle tough jobs and rugged terrain with ease. Whether you’re working on the farm, navigating the trails, or heading out on your next adventure, the Defender HD10 XT offers unmatched capability and comfort.
With a 1,500-lb payload capacity and 2,000-lb towing capacity, the Defender is ready for heavy-duty work and hauling. The dynamic power steering and On-Demand 4WD ensure a smooth and controlled ride in any conditions, while the heavy-duty suspension system allows you to carry loads and tackle obstacles with ease.
The Defender HD10 XT is designed with both work and recreation in mind. The spacious cabin offers premium seating for added comfort, while the extra-large cargo bed provides plenty of room for your gear or tools. Equipped with LED lights, a winch, and full hard cab protection, this side-by-side ensures you’re ready for any challenge, no matter the season or environment.
Take on any task or adventure with the 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XT. With flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery, getting your hands on this powerhouse has never been easier. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
Western Drives
780-474-6259