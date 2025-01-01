$CALL+ GST
2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
SPORT XRC
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Can-Am Maverick Sport X RC 1000R is purpose-built for rock-crawling dominance and rugged trail control—all in an enclosed, all-season-ready package. Powered by a 100 HP Rotax V-Twin engine, this machine delivers the torque and throttle precision you need when the terrain turns unforgiving.
From rocky climbs to technical trails, the X RC is engineered to perform. It features 14" of suspension travel with FOX 2.5 Podium Piggyback shocks, Smart-Lok front differential with rock mode, and arched double A-arms for maximum ground clearance and tire-to-terrain grip. The 30” Maxxis Liberty tires on 14” aluminum beadlock wheels claw confidently over jagged surfaces, while heavy-duty skid plates protect the underbody when the trail gets brutal.
This unit comes fully enclosed, offering added protection from the elements—perfect for year-round riding. Inside, you’ll find bolstered sport seats, full instrumentation, and that signature Can-Am cockpit comfort built for long days on the trail. With a 4,500-lb winch, rock sliders, front bumper, and aluminum roof included from the factory, it's ready to work just as hard as it plays.
Call or message us today for flexible financing, trade-in options, or Canada-wide delivery. The 2021 Maverick Sport X RC—tame the rocks, master the trails, ride without limits.
