<p data-start=118 data-end=401>The 2021 Can-Am Outlander 450 is built to deliver dependable performance, confident handling, and everyday versatility. Powered by a 427cc single-cylinder Rotax engine producing 38 HP, this ATV offers smooth power delivery and reliable torque for both work and recreational riding.</p><p data-start=118 data-end=401> </p><p data-start=403 data-end=783>Purpose-built for all-around capability, the Outlander 450 features a fully independent suspension system with double A-arms up front and Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension, providing a smooth, controlled ride over uneven terrain. With selectable 2WD/4WD and Visco-Lok auto-locking front differential, it ensures traction when the terrain gets challenging.</p><p data-start=403 data-end=783> </p><p data-start=785 data-end=1071>With 25” tires on steel wheels and 10.5” of ground clearance, the Outlander 450 can handle trails, mud, and rocky paths with ease. Its sturdy racks and 1,300-lb towing capacity make it a practical workhorse, while its nimble chassis gives it excellent maneuverability on tight trails.</p><p data-start=785 data-end=1071> </p><p data-start=1073 data-end=1297>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital gauge display, rugged bodywork, and comfortable ergonomics designed for all-day use. Inside, you’ll find the reliable build quality and performance that Can-Am is known for.</p><p data-start=1073 data-end=1297> </p><p data-start=84 data-end=420> </p><p data-start=1299 data-end=1388 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

