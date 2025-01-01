Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=205 data-end=491>If youre the kind of rider who sees mud as an invitation, not an obstacle, the 2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000 X MR is your weapon of choice. Packing a ferocious 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine, this beast delivers relentless power and torque to push through the gnarliest trails and deepest ruts.</p><p data-start=205 data-end=491> </p><p data-start=493 data-end=821>Specifically designed for mud performance, the Renegade X MR features factory-installed snorkels, 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires, and a Smart-Lok™ front differential — giving you unmatched traction, control, and water-fording capability. Whether it’s a backwoods swamp or a rain-soaked trail, this ATV thrives where others back down.</p><p data-start=493 data-end=821> </p><p data-start=823 data-end=1045>With its aggressive stance, sport-tuned suspension, and bold styling, the X MR doesn’t just perform — it dominates. Integrated handguards, a factory winch, and reinforced bumpers make it trail-tough and ready for anything.</p><p data-start=823 data-end=1045> </p><p data-start=1047 data-end=1186>Whether you’re tearing through mud pits or heading deep into wild country, the 2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000 X MR is built to lead, not follow. Call us today for easy financing and fast nationwide delivery – we’ll get you ready to ride.</p>

2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000

XMR

Watch This Vehicle
12432706

2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000

XMR

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1745264847
  2. 1745264847
  3. 1745264847
  4. 1745264847
  5. 1745264847
  6. 1745264847
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

If you're the kind of rider who sees mud as an invitation, not an obstacle, the 2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000 X MR is your weapon of choice. Packing a ferocious 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine, this beast delivers relentless power and torque to push through the gnarliest trails and deepest ruts.

 

Specifically designed for mud performance, the Renegade X MR features factory-installed snorkels, 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires, and a Smart-Lok™ front differential — giving you unmatched traction, control, and water-fording capability. Whether it’s a backwoods swamp or a rain-soaked trail, this ATV thrives where others back down.

 

With its aggressive stance, sport-tuned suspension, and bold styling, the X MR doesn’t just perform — it dominates. Integrated handguards, a factory winch, and reinforced bumpers make it trail-tough and ready for anything.

 

Whether you’re tearing through mud pits or heading deep into wild country, the 2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000 X MR is built to lead, not follow. Call us today for easy financing and fast nationwide delivery – we’ll get you ready to ride.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2025 Yamaha Bolt for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Yamaha Bolt 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Yamaha XSR900 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Yamaha XSR900 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 SPORT XRC for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 SPORT XRC 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000