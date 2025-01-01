$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
If you're the kind of rider who sees mud as an invitation, not an obstacle, the 2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000 X MR is your weapon of choice. Packing a ferocious 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine, this beast delivers relentless power and torque to push through the gnarliest trails and deepest ruts.
Specifically designed for mud performance, the Renegade X MR features factory-installed snorkels, 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires, and a Smart-Lok™ front differential — giving you unmatched traction, control, and water-fording capability. Whether it’s a backwoods swamp or a rain-soaked trail, this ATV thrives where others back down.
With its aggressive stance, sport-tuned suspension, and bold styling, the X MR doesn’t just perform — it dominates. Integrated handguards, a factory winch, and reinforced bumpers make it trail-tough and ready for anything.
Whether you’re tearing through mud pits or heading deep into wild country, the 2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000 X MR is built to lead, not follow. Call us today for easy financing and fast nationwide delivery – we’ll get you ready to ride.
