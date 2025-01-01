$CALL+ GST
2021 CFMOTO UFORCE 800 LX
2021 CFMOTO UFORCE 800 LX
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CFMOTO UForce 800 is a versatile and rugged side-by-side designed to handle tough jobs and weekend adventures alike. With a 62 HP 800cc V-Twin engine, it offers reliable power and strong torque to tackle hauling, towing, and off-road challenges with ease.
Key features include:
Selectable 2WD/4WD with a front differential lock for added control
Electronic Power Steering (EPS) for responsive handling and reduced fatigue
Gas-assisted dumping cargo box with a 600 lb capacity
Factory-installed 3,500-lb winch for utility and recovery tasks
Double A-arm suspension for a smooth ride over uneven terrain
26” tires on 14” aluminum wheels for dependable traction
Full roof, digital dash, and halogen/LED lighting standard
With comfortable seating, a roomy cab, and practical features built in, the UForce 800 is a capable partner whether you're working the land or exploring the backwoods.
Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-474-6259