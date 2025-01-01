2021 CFMOTO UFORCE 800 LX

Menu
<p data-start=72 data-end=344>The 2021 CFMOTO UForce 800 is a versatile and rugged side-by-side designed to handle tough jobs and weekend adventures alike. With a 62 HP 800cc V-Twin engine, it offers reliable power and strong torque to tackle hauling, towing, and off-road challenges with ease.</p><p data-start=72 data-end=344> </p><p data-start=346 data-end=367>Key features include:</p><ul data-start=369 data-end=864><li data-start=369 data-end=444><p data-start=371 data-end=444>Selectable 2WD/4WD with a front differential lock for added control</p></li><li data-start=445 data-end=528><p data-start=447 data-end=528>Electronic Power Steering (EPS) for responsive handling and reduced fatigue</p></li><li data-start=529 data-end=590><p data-start=531 data-end=590>Gas-assisted dumping cargo box with a 600 lb capacity</p></li><li data-start=591 data-end=662><p data-start=593 data-end=662>Factory-installed 3,500-lb winch for utility and recovery tasks</p></li><li data-start=663 data-end=732><p data-start=665 data-end=732>Double A-arm suspension for a smooth ride over uneven terrain</p></li><li data-start=733 data-end=797><p data-start=735 data-end=797>26” tires on 14” aluminum wheels for dependable traction</p></li><li data-start=798 data-end=864><p data-start=800 data-end=864>Full roof, digital dash, and halogen/LED lighting standard</p></li></ul><p data-start=866 data-end=1033> </p><p data-start=866 data-end=1033>With comfortable seating, a roomy cab, and practical features built in, the UForce 800 is a capable partner whether youre working the land or exploring the backwoods.</p><p data-start=159 data-end=501> </p><p data-start=1035 data-end=1120>Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.</p>

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

