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2021 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NA
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 91,384 KM
Vehicle Description
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus GST and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
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