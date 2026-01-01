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Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus GST and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2021 Dodge Durango

91,384 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2021 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

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14210810

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
91,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT1MC747328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus GST and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 10" LIGHTS OUT ALUMINUM
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather-Wrapped Door Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats Floor Console w/Leather Armrest
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum Body-Colour Lower Fascia Gloss Black Badges Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
TOW 'N GO GROUP -inc: Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS Performance 4-Wheel Anti Lock Disc Brakes 180-Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness High Performance Suspension Adaptive Damping Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Performance-Tuned Steering Pi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2021 Dodge Durango