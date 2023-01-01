Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

66,467 KM

Details Description Features

$27,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

  1. 9936260
  2. 9936260
  3. 9936260
  4. 9936260
  5. 9936260
  6. 9936260
  7. 9936260
  8. 9936260
  9. 9936260
  10. 9936260
  11. 9936260
  12. 9936260
  13. 9936260
  14. 9936260
  15. 9936260
  16. 9936260
  17. 9936260
  18. 9936260
Contact Seller

$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9936260
  • Stock #: PW0520
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG7MU195321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
FIERY RED
INTENSE BLUE
LAVA ORANGE
Electric Shadow
CYBER GREY
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southtown Hyundai

2020 Hyundai KONA El...
 23,973 KM
$42,997 + tax & lic
2013 Volvo S60
174,466 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
7,048 KM
$64,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southtown Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Southtown Hyundai

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory