Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

18,161 KM

Details Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 9560395
  2. 9560395
  3. 9560395
  4. 9560395
  5. 9560395
  6. 9560395
  7. 9560395
  8. 9560395
  9. 9560395
  10. 9560395
  11. 9560395
  12. 9560395
  13. 9560395
  14. 9560395
  15. 9560395
  16. 9560395
  17. 9560395
  18. 9560395
  19. 9560395
  20. 9560395
  21. 9560395
  22. 9560395
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

18,161KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560395
  • Stock #: PW8890
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD1ME365823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW8890
  • Mileage 18,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2021 Land Rover Rang...
 25,912 KM
$71,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento
80,682 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Genesis G70
70,533 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory