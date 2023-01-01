$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Listing ID: 9756151
- Stock #: PW92197
- VIN: KNDPRCA61M7892197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,420 KM
Vehicle Description
PW92197 2021 KIA SPORTAGE SX EQUIPPED WITH A 2.0L TURBO I4 , AWD , LEATHER HEATED SEATS , NAV , BACKUP CAM , BSM , APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO , SPORT RIMS , LED LIGHTS , SUNROOF , AC , CRUISE CONTROLThis vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.
