<p data-start=168 data-end=499>The 2021 Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 Texas Edition is built for hard work, premium comfort, and rugged style that stands out from the rest. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine delivering 82 HP, this side-by-side offers class-leading torque and smooth power for hauling, towing, and tackling tough terrain with a full crew on board.</p><p data-start=168 data-end=499> </p><p data-start=501 data-end=822>Purpose-built for capability, the Texas Edition features True On-Demand AWD, Electronic Power Steering, and an upgraded heavy-duty chassis for strength and durability. With arched A-arms, 11 inches of suspension travel, and 13 inches of ground clearance, it’s ready for rocky trails, deep ruts, and demanding job sites.</p><p data-start=501 data-end=822> </p><p data-start=824 data-end=1119>With 29” Maxxis tires on 14” aluminum wheels and a reinforced frame, the Ranger Crew XP 1000 provides stability and control while carrying heavy loads. It boasts a 2,500-lb towing capacity, 1,000-lb cargo box, and 1,750-lb payload capacity, giving it unmatched utility for work and recreation.</p><p data-start=824 data-end=1119> </p><p data-start=1121 data-end=1435>This 6-seater also comes equipped with Texas Edition badging and trim, custom cut-and-sewn seats, a 4,500-lb winch, full-body skid plates, and premium LED lighting. Inside, you’ll find plush seating for the entire crew, ample storage, and rider-friendly ergonomics designed for long days on the job or the trail.</p><p data-start=160 data-end=490> </p><p data-start=1437 data-end=1532 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2021 Polaris Ranger 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2021 Polaris Ranger 1000

CREW XP TEXAS EDITION

12971601

2021 Polaris Ranger 1000

CREW XP TEXAS EDITION

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

2021 Polaris Ranger 1000