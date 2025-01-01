Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=286>The 2021 Polaris RZR XP 1000 High Lifter is built for riders who live for deep mud, challenging terrain, and extreme off-road capability. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine producing 110 HP, it delivers strong, responsive performance designed to push through the toughest conditions.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=286> </p><p data-start=288 data-end=626>Purpose-built for mud riding, the High Lifter edition features high-mount intakes, sealed electronics, and upgraded cooling to keep the machine running clean in water and sludge. Its arched dual A-arm suspension, increased ground clearance, and heavy-duty components provide excellent stability and durability when the terrain gets rough.</p><p data-start=288 data-end=626> </p><p data-start=628 data-end=975>Equipped with 30-inch Outlaw 2 mud tires on 15-inch wheels, factory-installed front and rear differential locks, and a 4,500-lb winch, this machine is ready for deep ruts, wet terrain, and technical trail sections. Reinforced bumpers, high-clearance arms, and recovery-ready features make it one of the most capable mud-edition RZRs on the market.</p><p data-start=628 data-end=975> </p><p data-start=977 data-end=1155>Inside, the XP 1000 High Lifter includes bolstered sport seating, full doors, LED lighting, and a rider-focused cockpit designed for comfort and control during aggressive riding.</p><p data-start=119 data-end=425> </p><p data-start=1157 data-end=1242 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

Details Description

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

