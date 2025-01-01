$CALL+ GST
2021 Polaris RZR
XP 1000 HIGHLIFTER
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Polaris RZR XP 1000 High Lifter is built for riders who live for deep mud, challenging terrain, and extreme off-road capability. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine producing 110 HP, it delivers strong, responsive performance designed to push through the toughest conditions.
Purpose-built for mud riding, the High Lifter edition features high-mount intakes, sealed electronics, and upgraded cooling to keep the machine running clean in water and sludge. Its arched dual A-arm suspension, increased ground clearance, and heavy-duty components provide excellent stability and durability when the terrain gets rough.
Equipped with 30-inch Outlaw 2 mud tires on 15-inch wheels, factory-installed front and rear differential locks, and a 4,500-lb winch, this machine is ready for deep ruts, wet terrain, and technical trail sections. Reinforced bumpers, high-clearance arms, and recovery-ready features make it one of the most capable mud-edition RZRs on the market.
Inside, the XP 1000 High Lifter includes bolstered sport seating, full doors, LED lighting, and a rider-focused cockpit designed for comfort and control during aggressive riding.
