2021 Toyota RAV4

17,564 KM

Details Description Features

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

XLE AWD

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

  • Listing ID: 9480624
  • Stock #: 21612A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

