$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Yamaha WOLVERINE
X4 $112 B/W
2021 Yamaha WOLVERINE
X4 $112 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Yamaha Wolverine X4 is built to take on any trail, with unmatched power, comfort, and durability. Powered by a 847cc, twin-cylinder engine, the Wolverine X4 delivers smooth, reliable power whether you're exploring challenging terrain or tackling demanding tasks. Its 4WD system and Ultramatic CVT transmission provide exceptional control, while the independent double-wishbone suspension ensures a comfortable ride no matter the conditions.
Designed with versatility in mind, the 2021 Wolverine X4 features a spacious four-seat cabin with plenty of legroom and high-back seats for added comfort, making it perfect for group rides or long adventures. The large cargo bed offers plenty of space for gear, tools, or equipment, while the front and rear bumpers, roof, and winch are all included to help you tackle tough obstacles and protect the machine.
The Wolverine X4 is not just for work—it’s built for play, too. With EPS (Electronic Power Steering), full LED lighting, and a smooth ride even in the roughest conditions, you’ll enjoy every moment behind the wheel.
For those looking for flexible financing options and nationwide delivery, the 2021 Yamaha Wolverine X4 is the perfect off-road companion. Contact us today for more details or to schedule your test ride!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259