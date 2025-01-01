Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=183 data-end=499>The 2022 Can-Am Commander X MR 1000 is the ultimate side-by-side for those who demand power, utility, and pure mud-ripping performance in one bold package. With its 100-hp Rotax 976cc engine and Smart-Lok™ front differential, this machine is built to muscle through the muck and keep going when the trail disappears.</p><p data-start=183 data-end=499> </p><p data-start=501 data-end=829>Designed for deep mud and rugged terrain, the Commander X MR comes equipped with 30-inch XPS Swamp Force tires, arched A-arms for increased ground clearance, and a factory-installed snorkel system to handle wet, wild conditions without missing a beat. It’s everything you need to dominate the backwoods, swamps, and bush trails.</p><p data-start=501 data-end=829> </p><p data-start=831 data-end=1074>But this beast isn’t just about play — it’s got serious work chops too. With a versatile dumping cargo bed, 2,000-lb towing capacity, and a rugged chassis, the Commander X MR is just as ready to haul gear or game as it is to tear up the trail.</p><p data-start=831 data-end=1074> </p><p data-start=1076 data-end=1223>From the hunt camp to the mud pit, the 2022 Commander X MR 1000 delivers the power, capability, and confidence to get the job done — and then some. Ask us about flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery. This one’s ready when you are.</p>

2022 Can-Am Commander

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Can-Am Commander

XMR 1000

Watch This Vehicle
12432709

2022 Can-Am Commander

XMR 1000

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1745265066
  2. 1745265066
  3. 1745265066
  4. 1745265066
  5. 1745265066
  6. 1745265066
  7. 1745265066
  8. 1745265066
  9. 1745265066
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Can-Am Commander X MR 1000 is the ultimate side-by-side for those who demand power, utility, and pure mud-ripping performance in one bold package. With its 100-hp Rotax 976cc engine and Smart-Lok™ front differential, this machine is built to muscle through the muck and keep going when the trail disappears.

 

Designed for deep mud and rugged terrain, the Commander X MR comes equipped with 30-inch XPS Swamp Force tires, arched A-arms for increased ground clearance, and a factory-installed snorkel system to handle wet, wild conditions without missing a beat. It’s everything you need to dominate the backwoods, swamps, and bush trails.

 

But this beast isn’t just about play — it’s got serious work chops too. With a versatile dumping cargo bed, 2,000-lb towing capacity, and a rugged chassis, the Commander X MR is just as ready to haul gear or game as it is to tear up the trail.

 

From the hunt camp to the mud pit, the 2022 Commander X MR 1000 delivers the power, capability, and confidence to get the job done — and then some. Ask us about flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery. This one’s ready when you are.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Yamaha Bolt for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Yamaha Bolt 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Yamaha XSR900 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Yamaha XSR900 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Can-Am Commander