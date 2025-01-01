$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Commander
XMR 1000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Can-Am Commander X MR 1000 is the ultimate side-by-side for those who demand power, utility, and pure mud-ripping performance in one bold package. With its 100-hp Rotax 976cc engine and Smart-Lok™ front differential, this machine is built to muscle through the muck and keep going when the trail disappears.
Designed for deep mud and rugged terrain, the Commander X MR comes equipped with 30-inch XPS Swamp Force tires, arched A-arms for increased ground clearance, and a factory-installed snorkel system to handle wet, wild conditions without missing a beat. It’s everything you need to dominate the backwoods, swamps, and bush trails.
But this beast isn’t just about play — it’s got serious work chops too. With a versatile dumping cargo bed, 2,000-lb towing capacity, and a rugged chassis, the Commander X MR is just as ready to haul gear or game as it is to tear up the trail.
From the hunt camp to the mud pit, the 2022 Commander X MR 1000 delivers the power, capability, and confidence to get the job done — and then some. Ask us about flexible financing options and fast nationwide delivery. This one’s ready when you are.
