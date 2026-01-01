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<p class=MsoNormal><strong>GET YOUR FIRST PAYMENT FREE</strong>: <a href=https://www.clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/>https://www.clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/</a></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>FREE DELIVERY CANADA-WIDE!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=374>The 2022 Can-Am Commander 1000 XMR is built for riders who want extreme mud capability, powerful performance, and premium comfort in a versatile side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 100 horsepower, it delivers strong acceleration, exceptional torque, and dependable power to conquer deep mud, water crossings, and rugged off-road terrain.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=374> </p><p data-start=376 data-end=718>Purpose-built for aggressive mud riding, the Commander 1000 XMR features Smart-Lok™ 4WD with a fully lockable front differential, providing maximum traction and control in the toughest conditions. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) ensures precise handling, while the CVT transmission delivers smooth, efficient power transfer.</p><p data-start=376 data-end=718> </p><p data-start=720 data-end=1127>Equipped with 30-inch XPS Swamp Force mud tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, a factory-installed 4,500 lb winch, snorkeled engine and CVT intakes, a relocated radiator, and heavy-duty skid protection, this Commander is ready to tackle challenging terrain right from the factory. Its long-travel suspension provides a smooth, controlled ride while maintaining excellent ground clearance and stability.</p><p data-start=720 data-end=1127> </p><p data-start=1129 data-end=1446>Inside, youll find comfortable bucket seats, a driver-focused cockpit, a digital display, and a versatile cargo bed, making it equally capable for recreation or utility. Whether youre exploring remote trails or tackling demanding jobs, the Commander offers comfort and practicality without compromising performance.</p><p data-start=1129 data-end=1446> </p><p data-start=1448 data-end=1668>Whether youre powering through deep mud, navigating technical trails, or hauling gear into the backcountry, the 2022 Can-Am Commander 1000 XMR delivers unmatched capability, durability, and confidence in every ride.</p><p data-start=1448 data-end=1668> </p><p data-start=1670 data-end=1755 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2022 Can-Am Commander

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2022 Can-Am Commander

XMR 1000

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14458321

2022 Can-Am Commander

XMR 1000

Location

Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 1784312011657
  2. 1784312012095
  3. 1784312012516
  4. 1784312012957
  5. 1784312013375
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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

GET YOUR FIRST PAYMENT FREE: https://www.clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/

FREE DELIVERY CANADA-WIDE!

 

The 2022 Can-Am Commander 1000 XMR is built for riders who want extreme mud capability, powerful performance, and premium comfort in a versatile side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® V-Twin engine producing 100 horsepower, it delivers strong acceleration, exceptional torque, and dependable power to conquer deep mud, water crossings, and rugged off-road terrain.

 

Purpose-built for aggressive mud riding, the Commander 1000 XMR features Smart-Lok™ 4WD with a fully lockable front differential, providing maximum traction and control in the toughest conditions. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) ensures precise handling, while the CVT transmission delivers smooth, efficient power transfer.

 

Equipped with 30-inch XPS Swamp Force mud tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, a factory-installed 4,500 lb winch, snorkeled engine and CVT intakes, a relocated radiator, and heavy-duty skid protection, this Commander is ready to tackle challenging terrain right from the factory. Its long-travel suspension provides a smooth, controlled ride while maintaining excellent ground clearance and stability.

 

Inside, you'll find comfortable bucket seats, a driver-focused cockpit, a digital display, and a versatile cargo bed, making it equally capable for recreation or utility. Whether you're exploring remote trails or tackling demanding jobs, the Commander offers comfort and practicality without compromising performance.

 

Whether you're powering through deep mud, navigating technical trails, or hauling gear into the backcountry, the 2022 Can-Am Commander 1000 XMR delivers unmatched capability, durability, and confidence in every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

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780-781-1511

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780-781-1511

2022 Can-Am Commander