$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
SXS DPS $117 B/W
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
SXS DPS $117 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2022 Can-Am Maverick SXS DPS, a side-by-side engineered to elevate your off-road adventures to the next level. Powered by a 999cc Rotax V-twin engine, this powerhouse offers exceptional performance with 100 horsepower to conquer even the most challenging terrains.
Equipped with high-traction tires, a durable 4WD system, and the advanced Smart-Lok differential, the Maverick SXS DPS guarantees superior stability and control, ensuring you can confidently take on everything from steep climbs to muddy paths and rocky trails.
Designed for both adventure and comfort, the 2022 Maverick SXS DPS features a premium suspension system that adapts to varying terrain, giving you a smooth, comfortable ride, no matter where the trail takes you. Its ergonomic cockpit with high-backed, adjustable seats, precision steering, and user-friendly controls ensures a secure fit and effortless handling, making it the ideal companion for your off-road journey.
With generous storage space for gear and supplies, the Maverick SXS DPS combines power, performance, and practicality. Ready to tackle the trails while keeping you comfortable and in control, it's the perfect vehicle for those who seek thrill and reliability in equal measure.
Ready to experience the 2022 Can-Am Maverick SXS DPS? Take advantage of our flexible financing options and enjoy fast nationwide delivery. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259