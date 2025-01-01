Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=280>Introducing the 2022 Can-Am Maverick SXS DPS, a side-by-side engineered to elevate your off-road adventures to the next level. Powered by a 999cc Rotax V-twin engine, this powerhouse offers exceptional performance with 100 horsepower to conquer even the most challenging terrains.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=280> </p><p data-start=282 data-end=542>Equipped with high-traction tires, a durable 4WD system, and the advanced Smart-Lok differential, the Maverick SXS DPS guarantees superior stability and control, ensuring you can confidently take on everything from steep climbs to muddy paths and rocky trails.</p><p data-start=282 data-end=542> </p><p data-start=544 data-end=963>Designed for both adventure and comfort, the 2022 Maverick SXS DPS features a premium suspension system that adapts to varying terrain, giving you a smooth, comfortable ride, no matter where the trail takes you. Its ergonomic cockpit with high-backed, adjustable seats, precision steering, and user-friendly controls ensures a secure fit and effortless handling, making it the ideal companion for your off-road journey.</p><p data-start=544 data-end=963> </p><p data-start=965 data-end=1241>With generous storage space for gear and supplies, the Maverick SXS DPS combines power, performance, and practicality. Ready to tackle the trails while keeping you comfortable and in control, its the perfect vehicle for those who seek thrill and reliability in equal measure.</p><p data-start=965 data-end=1241> </p><p data-start=1243 data-end=1440 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Ready to experience the 2022 Can-Am Maverick SXS DPS? Take advantage of our flexible financing options and enjoy fast nationwide delivery. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!</p>

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

SXS DPS $117 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12217653

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

SXS DPS $117 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1740516310
  2. 1740516310
  3. 1740516311
  4. 1740516310
  5. 1740516310
  6. 1740516310
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2022 Can-Am Maverick SXS DPS, a side-by-side engineered to elevate your off-road adventures to the next level. Powered by a 999cc Rotax V-twin engine, this powerhouse offers exceptional performance with 100 horsepower to conquer even the most challenging terrains.

 

Equipped with high-traction tires, a durable 4WD system, and the advanced Smart-Lok differential, the Maverick SXS DPS guarantees superior stability and control, ensuring you can confidently take on everything from steep climbs to muddy paths and rocky trails.

 

Designed for both adventure and comfort, the 2022 Maverick SXS DPS features a premium suspension system that adapts to varying terrain, giving you a smooth, comfortable ride, no matter where the trail takes you. Its ergonomic cockpit with high-backed, adjustable seats, precision steering, and user-friendly controls ensures a secure fit and effortless handling, making it the ideal companion for your off-road journey.

 

With generous storage space for gear and supplies, the Maverick SXS DPS combines power, performance, and practicality. Ready to tackle the trails while keeping you comfortable and in control, it's the perfect vehicle for those who seek thrill and reliability in equal measure.

 

Ready to experience the 2022 Can-Am Maverick SXS DPS? Take advantage of our flexible financing options and enjoy fast nationwide delivery. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2021 Yamaha WOLVERINE X4 $112 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Yamaha WOLVERINE X4 $112 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Yamaha KODIAK 700 SE $97 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Yamaha KODIAK 700 SE $97 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR $109 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR $109 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000