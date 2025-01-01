$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR
$109 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR is engineered for those who crave extreme performance, power, and off-road adventure. Powered by a 1000cc V-twin engine, this ATV is built to handle the toughest terrains, from deep mud to rocky paths. Whether you're exploring the wild outdoors or taking on challenging trails, the Outlander 1000R XMR is designed to get you through it all with ease.
Equipped with a Rad Relocate Kit to keep the engine cool during even the most demanding rides, a winch for added pulling power, and an aftermarket exhaust for an upgraded sound and performance, the Outlander 1000R XMR delivers the ultimate off-road experience. Additional features include hand warmers for those colder rides, a sound bar speaker to bring the party to the trails, hand guards for added protection, and a snorkel kit to make sure you can power through deep water and mud without missing a beat.
The Outlander 1000R XMR features superior suspension, 12 inches of ground clearance, and 4WD capabilities, giving you the control and stability you need to tackle any environment. Whether you're mudding, trail riding, or simply hauling gear, this ATV is ready to handle it all.
Take the next step today with flexible financing options and nationwide delivery to get your hands on this powerhouse ATV! Contact us now for more information or to schedule your test ride!
Western Drives
