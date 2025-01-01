Menu
<p data-start=111 data-end=505>The 2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR is engineered for those who crave extreme performance, power, and off-road adventure. Powered by a 1000cc V-twin engine, this ATV is built to handle the toughest terrains, from deep mud to rocky paths. Whether youre exploring the wild outdoors or taking on challenging trails, the Outlander 1000R XMR is designed to get you through it all with ease.</p><p data-start=111 data-end=505> </p><p data-start=507 data-end=1044>Equipped with a Rad Relocate Kit to keep the engine cool during even the most demanding rides, a winch for added pulling power, and an aftermarket exhaust for an upgraded sound and performance, the Outlander 1000R XMR delivers the ultimate off-road experience. Additional features include hand warmers for those colder rides, a sound bar speaker to bring the party to the trails, hand guards for added protection, and a snorkel kit to make sure you can power through deep water and mud without missing a beat.</p><p data-start=507 data-end=1044> </p><p data-start=1046 data-end=1339>The Outlander 1000R XMR features superior suspension, 12 inches of ground clearance, and 4WD capabilities, giving you the control and stability you need to tackle any environment. Whether youre mudding, trail riding, or simply hauling gear, this ATV is ready to handle it all.</p><p data-start=1046 data-end=1339> </p><p data-start=1341 data-end=1538 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Take the next step today with flexible financing options and nationwide delivery to get your hands on this powerhouse ATV! Contact us now for more information or to schedule your test ride!</p>

2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Details Description

2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Actions
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

