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2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR
2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000 XMR is built for riders who want extreme mud performance, two-up comfort, and relentless power in the toughest terrain. Powered by a 91 hp Rotax® 976 cc V-Twin engine, it delivers hard-hitting acceleration, massive low-end torque, and the pulling power needed to conquer deep mud, water crossings, and challenging trails.
Purpose-built for aggressive mud riding, the Outlander MAX 1000 XMR features a snorkeled intake and CVT system with a relocated radiator, helping protect critical components in deep water and muddy conditions. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) provides smooth, controlled handling, while selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-4Lok front differential delivers maximum traction when terrain gets serious.
Designed with Can-Am’s MAX two-passenger platform, it provides added comfort with a factory passenger seat, raised floorboards, and passenger hand grips for a more comfortable riding experience on long trail rides. Equipped with mud-ready tires, heavy-duty suspension, a 3,500 lb winch, and rugged protection features, this ATV is built to dominate demanding off-road conditions.
Whether you're powering through mud holes, exploring remote trails, or bringing a passenger along for the adventure, the 2022 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000 XMR delivers serious power, capability, and confidence in every ride.
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