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<p data-start=0 data-end=402>The 2022 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000 XMR is built for riders who want extreme mud performance, two-up comfort, and relentless power in the toughest terrain. Powered by a 91 hp Rotax® 976 cc V-Twin engine, it delivers hard-hitting acceleration, massive low-end torque, and the pulling power needed to conquer deep mud, water crossings, and challenging trails.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=402> </p><p data-start=404 data-end=856>Purpose-built for aggressive mud riding, the Outlander MAX 1000 XMR features a snorkeled intake and CVT system with a relocated radiator, helping protect critical components in deep water and muddy conditions. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) provides smooth, controlled handling, while selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-4Lok front differential delivers maximum traction when terrain gets serious.</p><p data-start=404 data-end=856> </p><p data-start=858 data-end=1283>Designed with Can-Am’s MAX two-passenger platform, it provides added comfort with a factory passenger seat, raised floorboards, and passenger hand grips for a more comfortable riding experience on long trail rides. Equipped with mud-ready tires, heavy-duty suspension, a 3,500 lb winch, and rugged protection features, this ATV is built to dominate demanding off-road conditions.</p><p data-start=858 data-end=1283> </p><p data-start=1285 data-end=1512>Whether youre powering through mud holes, exploring remote trails, or bringing a passenger along for the adventure, the 2022 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000 XMR delivers serious power, capability, and confidence in every ride.</p><p data-start=1285 data-end=1512> </p><p data-start=1514 data-end=1599>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

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2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

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2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1779220639230
  2. 1779220639662
  3. 1779220640083
  4. 1779220640513
  5. 1779220640943
  6. 1779220641348
  7. 1779220641754
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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000 XMR is built for riders who want extreme mud performance, two-up comfort, and relentless power in the toughest terrain. Powered by a 91 hp Rotax® 976 cc V-Twin engine, it delivers hard-hitting acceleration, massive low-end torque, and the pulling power needed to conquer deep mud, water crossings, and challenging trails.

 

Purpose-built for aggressive mud riding, the Outlander MAX 1000 XMR features a snorkeled intake and CVT system with a relocated radiator, helping protect critical components in deep water and muddy conditions. Its Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) provides smooth, controlled handling, while selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-4Lok front differential delivers maximum traction when terrain gets serious.

 

Designed with Can-Am’s MAX two-passenger platform, it provides added comfort with a factory passenger seat, raised floorboards, and passenger hand grips for a more comfortable riding experience on long trail rides. Equipped with mud-ready tires, heavy-duty suspension, a 3,500 lb winch, and rugged protection features, this ATV is built to dominate demanding off-road conditions.

 

Whether you're powering through mud holes, exploring remote trails, or bringing a passenger along for the adventure, the 2022 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000 XMR delivers serious power, capability, and confidence in every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

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780-474-6259

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Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2022 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR