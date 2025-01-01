$CALL+ GST
2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 X MR is built for serious mud riders who demand power, capability, and factory-ready mud features. Powered by a 78 HP Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, this ATV delivers strong torque and responsive acceleration to push through the deepest ruts and thickest trails.
Purpose-built for mud performance, the X MR edition features a factory snorkel system for the engine and CVT, a relocated radiator for optimized cooling, and a mud-tuned CVT transmission designed for low-end power. With the Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD, you’ll have the traction you need when the terrain gets unpredictable.
With 30” ITP Cryptid tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Outlander 850 X MR is ready to dig in and climb through swampy terrain with ease. Arched double A-arms and Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension provide up to 9.9” of travel, offering stability and control in extreme conditions.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a 3,500-lb winch, aggressive X MR trim, mud-ready floorboards, and a digital display. Inside, you’ll find rugged controls and durable finishes designed to withstand harsh riding environments.
