<p data-start=161 data-end=451>The 2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 X MR is built for serious mud riders who demand power, capability, and factory-ready mud features. Powered by a 78 HP Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, this ATV delivers strong torque and responsive acceleration to push through the deepest ruts and thickest trails.</p><p data-start=161 data-end=451> </p><p data-start=453 data-end=816>Purpose-built for mud performance, the X MR edition features a factory snorkel system for the engine and CVT, a relocated radiator for optimized cooling, and a mud-tuned CVT transmission designed for low-end power. With the Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD, you’ll have the traction you need when the terrain gets unpredictable.</p><p data-start=453 data-end=816> </p><p data-start=818 data-end=1156>With 30” ITP Cryptid tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Outlander 850 X MR is ready to dig in and climb through swampy terrain with ease. Arched double A-arms and Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension provide up to 9.9” of travel, offering stability and control in extreme conditions.</p><p data-start=818 data-end=1156> </p><p data-start=1158 data-end=1390>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a 3,500-lb winch, aggressive X MR trim, mud-ready floorboards, and a digital display. Inside, you’ll find rugged controls and durable finishes designed to withstand harsh riding environments.</p><p data-start=161 data-end=470> </p><p data-start=1392 data-end=1487 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

12879866

2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR