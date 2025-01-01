Menu
The 2022 CFMOTO CForce 1000 is built to deliver big-bore power, comfort, and utility in one rugged, adventure-ready ATV. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine producing 79 HP, this machine offers strong acceleration, smooth throttle response, and the muscle you need to tow, haul, or explore without limits.

 

Purpose-built for riders who demand performance and value, the CForce 1000 features a CVTech automatic transmission with engine braking, along with selectable 2WD/4WD and a locking front differential. Its independent dual A-arm suspension provides 6.7" of front and 8.5" of rear travel, while heavy-duty gas shocks help soak up uneven terrain.

 

With 27" CST tires on 14" aluminum alloy wheels, high-clearance suspension, and 11.8" of ground clearance, this ATV handles tough trails with ease. The wide stance and powerful disc brakes give you control and stability in all conditions.

 

This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 3,000-lb winch, front and rear cargo racks, handguards, LED lighting, and premium overland-style trim. Inside, you'll find a comfortable seat, digital display, and built-in USB and power ports—ready for long rides, remote work, or serious backwoods adventure.

 

 

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.

Details Description

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 CFMOTO CForce 1000 is built to deliver big-bore power, comfort, and utility in one rugged, adventure-ready ATV. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine producing 79 HP, this machine offers strong acceleration, smooth throttle response, and the muscle you need to tow, haul, or explore without limits.

 

Purpose-built for riders who demand performance and value, the CForce 1000 features a CVTech automatic transmission with engine braking, along with selectable 2WD/4WD and a locking front differential. Its independent dual A-arm suspension provides 6.7” of front and 8.5” of rear travel, while heavy-duty gas shocks help soak up uneven terrain.

 

With 27” CST tires on 14” aluminum alloy wheels, high-clearance suspension, and 11.8” of ground clearance, this ATV handles tough trails with ease. The wide stance and powerful disc brakes give you control and stability in all conditions.

 

This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 3,000-lb winch, front and rear cargo racks, handguards, LED lighting, and premium overland-style trim. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable seat, digital display, and built-in USB and power ports—ready for long rides, remote work, or serious backwoods adventure.

 

 

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

