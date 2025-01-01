2022 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
When the job’s too big for just one or two, the 2022 CFMOTO UForce 1000XL steps up with seating for six and the muscle to match. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine pumping out 79 horsepower, this side-by-side is built to haul, tow, and take your whole crew wherever the work — or adventure — leads.
Designed for those who need utility without compromise, the UForce 1000XL features a large dump box with a 1,000-lb capacity, 2,000-lb towing capability, and a full-size cab with adjustable seats and ample legroom. It’s tough, roomy, and ready to get dirty.
Loaded with features like electronic power steering, engine braking, LED lighting, and a 3,500-lb winch — this machine is purpose-built for ranch life, job sites, backcountry missions, and everything in between.
If you need a do-it-all side-by-side that brings the team and takes the lead, the 2022 UForce 1000XL is ready to roll. Contact us today for competitive financing options and fast nationwide delivery!
