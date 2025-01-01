2022 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000

Menu
<p data-start=200 data-end=500>When the job’s too big for just one or two, the 2022 CFMOTO UForce 1000XL steps up with seating for six and the muscle to match. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine pumping out 79 horsepower, this side-by-side is built to haul, tow, and take your whole crew wherever the work — or adventure — leads.</p><p data-start=200 data-end=500> </p><p data-start=502 data-end=759>Designed for those who need utility without compromise, the UForce 1000XL features a large dump box with a 1,000-lb capacity, 2,000-lb towing capability, and a full-size cab with adjustable seats and ample legroom. It’s tough, roomy, and ready to get dirty.</p><p data-start=502 data-end=759> </p><p data-start=761 data-end=972>Loaded with features like electronic power steering, engine braking, LED lighting, and a 3,500-lb winch — this machine is purpose-built for ranch life, job sites, backcountry missions, and everything in between.</p><p data-start=761 data-end=972> </p><p data-start=974 data-end=1096>If you need a do-it-all side-by-side that brings the team and takes the lead, the 2022 UForce 1000XL is ready to roll. Contact us today for competitive financing options and fast nationwide delivery!</p>

Details Description

12445975

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

