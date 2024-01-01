Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900. All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss Crew Cab

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Ash Metallic
  • Interior Colour 1LT/1SP/2LT/2Z7-Leather, Jet Black, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Rear A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Buy From Home Available

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-XXXX

780-435-4000

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

