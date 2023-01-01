Menu
2022 Ford Edge

25,383 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

25,383KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10478022
  • Stock #: PT9321A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94NBA35154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,383 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Edge SEL shown off in Black! It has black leather seating, front heated seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, all weather mats, a panoramic sunroof, AppleCar Play/Andrio Auto, a backup camera, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!Please note: this vehicle has been registered in the province of Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Panoramic Vista Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Sport Appearance Package
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats
EBONY
Cross-Traffic Alert
Equipment Group 201A
STONE BLUE METALLIC
Oxford White
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
Driver Restriction Features
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
DUNE
FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Requires Subscription
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
SILVER ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
FORGED GREEN METALLIC
TIRES: P245/60R18 AT
Front Htd ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT
FRONT & REAR MUDFLAPS KIT
CENTRE CONSOLE VAULT W/CODED LOCK
OUTFITTERS CARGO - SKYBOX
OUTFITTERS BIKE - FRONTLOADER
STANDARD CARGO ORGANIZER
LARGE CARGO ORGANIZER
SYNC 4 LITE (52A)
SYNC 4 LITE
OUTFITTERS CARGO - OFF-GRID
SILVER YAKIMA ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS
COOLER BAG W/ADJUSTABLE CARRYING STRAP
NAVY PIER W/ORANGE STITCH
WHEELS: 18" CARBONIZED GREY-PAINTED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

