2022 Ford Edge

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,383 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket Panoramic Vista Roof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Turbocharged STANDARD PAINT Telematics Sport Appearance Package Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats EBONY Cross-Traffic Alert Equipment Group 201A STONE BLUE METALLIC Oxford White CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE Driver Restriction Features BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL DUNE FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS AGATE BLACK METALLIC WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ Requires Subscription ATLAS BLUE METALLIC RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT ICONIC SILVER METALLIC STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS SILVER ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring FORGED GREEN METALLIC TIRES: P245/60R18 AT Front Htd ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT FRONT & REAR MUDFLAPS KIT CENTRE CONSOLE VAULT W/CODED LOCK OUTFITTERS CARGO - SKYBOX OUTFITTERS BIKE - FRONTLOADER STANDARD CARGO ORGANIZER LARGE CARGO ORGANIZER SYNC 4 LITE (52A) SYNC 4 LITE OUTFITTERS CARGO - OFF-GRID SILVER YAKIMA ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS COOLER BAG W/ADJUSTABLE CARRYING STRAP NAVY PIER W/ORANGE STITCH WHEELS: 18" CARBONIZED GREY-PAINTED ALUMINUM

