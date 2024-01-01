Menu
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2022 Jeep Wrangler

38,121 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon

2022 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29V RUBICON -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 4 Auxiliary Switches
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD)
Body Colour Rubicon Highline Flare
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezels Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel

2022 Jeep Wrangler